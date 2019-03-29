Perspecta Inc (PRSP) CEO John M. Curtis Purchases 9,578 Shares

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,839.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Perspecta stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRSP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perspecta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Perspecta by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Perspecta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Perspecta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perspecta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter.

