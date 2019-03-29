PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. The Company acquires, develops and operates oil and natural gas properties. PermRock Royalty Trust is based in Texas, United States. “

PRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE:PRT opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 264.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

