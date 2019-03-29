PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lifted by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $121.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 69.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.79.

In related news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

