Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.7% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,290,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,022,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,872,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 329,558,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,019,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,766.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,264,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $70.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $105.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $84.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.52.

XOM stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.87 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

