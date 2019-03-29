Peoples Bank OH Has $291,000 Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.45.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 12,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $1,514,222.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,537,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

