Peoples Bank OH Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $171.39 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $181.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $1.1059 dividend. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Health Care ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

