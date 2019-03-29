Pental Ltd (PTL) Insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis Buys 89,284 Shares of Stock

Pental Ltd (ASX:PTL) insider Jeffrey(Jeff) Miciulis bought 89,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,785.20 ($18,996.60).

PTL stock traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching A$0.30 ($0.21). 29,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48. Pental Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$0.26 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.40 ($0.28).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Pental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.85%.

Pental Limited manufactures and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap products, bleaches, firelighters, laundry products, stain removers, dishwashing products, and others. It offers products under the White King, Country Life, Jiffy Firelighters, Softly, Martha's, Pears, Velvet, Sunlight, Lux, Little Lucifer, AIM Toothpaste, Huggie, and Janola brands.

