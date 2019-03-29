Pennon Group’s (PNN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on the stock.

PNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 830 ($10.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 761 ($9.94) to GBX 797 ($10.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pennon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 805.88 ($10.53).

PNN stock opened at GBX 758.20 ($9.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 577.40 ($7.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 814.60 ($10.64).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

