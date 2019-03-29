Penn Virginia (PVAC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial lowered Penn Virginia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $687.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.24). Penn Virginia had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 48.83%. The business had revenue of $124.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,662,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after purchasing an additional 79,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 2,374.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 278.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,606,000. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

