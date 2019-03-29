Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 137 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lunia Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $18,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,447,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,752,000 after purchasing an additional 449,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,914,000 after acquiring an additional 581,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,162,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,452,000 after acquiring an additional 655,495 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $135.15 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $566,270.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $332,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,023,257.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,629 shares of company stock worth $27,541,772 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

