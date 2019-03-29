Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 142,172 Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,172 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 189,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of STRL opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $16.07.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.85 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

