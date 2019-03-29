Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned 0.27% of PetIQ worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PetIQ by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 56,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PetIQ by 6,548.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 135,485 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PetIQ by 580.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PetIQ by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 110,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 82,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other PetIQ news, insider Will Santana sold 25,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 5,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $159,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,900 shares of company stock worth $3,737,716 in the last ninety days. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PETQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $872.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.27. PetIQ Inc has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

