Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 10,696 Shares of Griffon Co. (GFF)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.42% of Griffon worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 2.12. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.74 million. Griffon had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

