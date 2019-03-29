Penguin Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (PENG)

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Penguin Coin has a total market capitalization of $265,992.00 and $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.33, $12.02, $31.01 and $71.13. Over the last week, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00405079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.01578867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00229485 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007300 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Penguin Coin Profile

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io . The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

