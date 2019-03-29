Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 245.73 ($3.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.12. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 303.50 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

