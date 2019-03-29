Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genus (GNS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GNS. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Genus to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,475 ($32.34) to GBX 2,630 ($34.37) in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target for the company.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,178 ($28.46) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -201.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,998 ($39.17).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a GBX 8.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Genus’s payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.