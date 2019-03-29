PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBFX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Monday, February 18th.

NYSE PBFX opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. PBF Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 110.99%.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $140,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,352 shares of company stock valued at $28,469 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

