Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 254,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises about 4.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,475,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $920,150,000 after acquiring an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Paypal by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Paypal by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $104.56.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $669,377.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,684,646.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,735 shares in the company, valued at $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paypal from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nomura boosted their price target on Paypal from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

