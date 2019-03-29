Patron (PAT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Patron has a total market capitalization of $709,464.00 and approximately $1.30 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, CoinBene and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00403426 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.01578728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00235531 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006801 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,862,749 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, CoinBene, YoBit, HitBTC, Hotbit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

