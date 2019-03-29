Park Electrochemical (PKE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.69

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 32590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:PKE)

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

