Park City Group (PCYG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park City Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.79 million, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. Park City Group had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park City Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCYG. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 138,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 627,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 62,295 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

