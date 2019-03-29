Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $265,000 Position in Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Healthequity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,001,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,775,000 after acquiring an additional 536,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,312,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,076,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthequity by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $72.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.72. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Healthequity from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Healthequity from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthequity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,922,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,370. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

