Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 3,236 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $48.38 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

