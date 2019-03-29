Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $252,000 in Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,764,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,452,000 after buying an additional 401,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,759,000 after buying an additional 668,960 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 129,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,671,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $48,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

