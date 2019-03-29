Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Coast Oil Trust is formed to own interests in properties held by Pacific Coast Energy Company LP which are located in California in the Santa Maria and Los Angeles Basins. Pacific Coast Oil Trust is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Coast Oil Trust by 179.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

