Pacific Center for Financial Services Purchases 80 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,063,147. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $191.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $155.06 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.
About NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.
