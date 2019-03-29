Oyster Shell (SHL) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Oyster Shell token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Oyster Shell has a market cap of $1.16 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oyster Shell has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00398875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.01610992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00241886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003255 BTC.

About Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell launched on April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. The official website for Oyster Shell is oysterprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Oyster Shell is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6 . Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol

Buying and Selling Oyster Shell

Oyster Shell can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oyster Shell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oyster Shell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

