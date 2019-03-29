Owens Corning (OC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,057,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $46,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,098,162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup set a $53.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

In other news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,655.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

