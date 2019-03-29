Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 167,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 66,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.