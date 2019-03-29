Oppenheimer Boosts U.S. Bancorp (USB) Price Target to $62.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2019 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.16 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.14.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,951,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 62,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

