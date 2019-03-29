Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,687.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $612,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

On Friday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00.

On Friday, January 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00.

Shares of Opko Health stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,434. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Opko Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Opko Health by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/opko-health-inc-opk-ceo-phillip-md-et-al-frost-buys-100000-shares.html.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.