Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,641,687.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $612,500.00.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00.
- On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.
- On Monday, January 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.
- On Friday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00.
- On Monday, January 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 55,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00.
- On Friday, January 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00.
Shares of Opko Health stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,434. Opko Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.88.
OPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,207,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Opko Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Opko Health by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 440,572 shares during the period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Opko Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
