Open Text Corp (OTEX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 692,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Open Text were worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,446,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,874 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 13.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,283,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,153,000 after buying an additional 1,136,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 63.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,163,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,314,000 after buying an additional 840,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 176.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 729,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,400,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,216,000 after buying an additional 566,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.55. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $30.99 and a 1-year high of $40.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $735.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.81 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Open Text to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

