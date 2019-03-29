Ontology Market Cap Reaches $629.84 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00031088 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Binance, Koinex and BCEX. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $629.84 million and $66.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00046349 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008718 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001931 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,823,234 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMart, Binance, Bibox, Hotbit, Gate.io, Indodax, Koinex, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, BCEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

