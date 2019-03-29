OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE) Given $8.40 Average Target Price by Analysts

OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $8.40 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 66 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,382,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares during the last quarter. 31.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONE opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

