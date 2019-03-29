Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $285,000 Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 45,178 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPG Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.72. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 45.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

