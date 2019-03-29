Omnia Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $122.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

