Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $417.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will post sales of $417.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.60 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $375.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $429.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.45 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ZEUS opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Marabito bought 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $100,814.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,334,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Olympic Steel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Olympic Steel by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,011,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

