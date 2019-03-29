Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ollie's Bargain have surged and outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s business model of “buying cheap and selling cheap”, cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, sturdy comps performance and expansion of customer reward program fortify its position. Cumulatively, these have well placed the stock to augment both top and bottom-line performance in the long run. We note that the company maintained its earnings beat streak in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. However, net sales fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nevertheless, both the top and bottom line grew year over year, while reporting the 19th consecutive quarter of comps growth. In spite of a decent performance, management issued soft fiscal 2019 view, which came below analysts' expectations. Moreover, we remain concerned about any increase in supply chain costs and deleverage in SG&A expenses that may weigh upon margins.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

NASDAQ OLLI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $85.12. 29,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,102. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $341,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $7,673,675.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,528,742 shares in the company, valued at $203,538,443.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,538 shares of company stock worth $22,653,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

