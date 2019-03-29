Olive Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (OLE)

Olive (CURRENCY:OLE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Olive has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Olive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDCM, Coinsuper and TOPBTC. Olive has a market cap of $1.16 million and $21.00 worth of Olive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Olive alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00404005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024485 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.01577423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00230340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Olive Profile

Olive’s launch date was June 9th, 2018. Olive’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,007,242 tokens. Olive’s official Twitter account is @OliveCoinOLE . The official website for Olive is www.olivecoin.co

Olive Token Trading

Olive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger, IDCM and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Olive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.