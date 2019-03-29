Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

OLBK traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In related news, Director James F. Dent sold 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $28,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Graham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,904.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,185 shares of company stock valued at $142,757. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

