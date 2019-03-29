Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,708 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 17,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.83 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

