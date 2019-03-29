Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 1,784 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 399,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

