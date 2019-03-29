O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $587,000 Position in Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 349,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 45,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 126,705 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.35. Yatra Online Inc has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.57 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 116.35% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Analysts predict that Yatra Online Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

YTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut Yatra Online from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yatra Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

