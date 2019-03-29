O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Invests $396,000 in VF Corp (VFC)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VF by 34.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,921,000 after acquiring an additional 633,850 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 27.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,464,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 351,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of VF by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 129,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 120,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,404.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,577,926. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.58. 2,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. VF’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

