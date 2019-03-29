Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,617,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,123,000 after acquiring an additional 317,172 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,161,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,164,000 after buying an additional 309,895 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,962,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,426,000 after buying an additional 1,907,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,423,000 after buying an additional 274,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.60.

NYSE ITW opened at $142.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $160.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 17.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 43,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $6,349,737.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,486,237.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sundaram Nagarajan sold 18,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $2,569,175.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/nuveen-asset-management-llc-purchases-157-shares-of-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.