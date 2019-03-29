Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP) Stock

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other news, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.46 per share, for a total transaction of $503,500.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

