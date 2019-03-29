Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.32 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,430 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $175,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $1,279,081.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

