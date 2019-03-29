Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 150,085 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 96,701 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a report on Monday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 10th. Johnson Rice cut Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/nuveen-asset-management-llc-has-1-55-million-position-in-newfield-exploration-co-nfx.html.

Shares of NFX opened at $17.07 on Friday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.