Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Empiric Student Property (ESP)

Numis Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 94 ($1.23) price target on the stock.

LON:ESP opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 52 week low of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.27%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, direct-let, nominated or leased student accommodation across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a multi-niche student property company focused on, (i) providing good quality first year accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform in partnership with universities, (ii) offering a variety of second and third year purpose built accommodation options for individual students and those wanting a group living environment, and (iii) continuing to expand the Group's existing premium, studio-led accommodation portfolio which is attractive to international and postgraduate students.

