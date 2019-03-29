NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.
