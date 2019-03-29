NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NOVOZYMES A/S/S’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

